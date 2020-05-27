Governor Brian Kemp announced that Georgia will reopen certain parts of the economy, including salons and bowling alleys, later this week. Dr. Deborah Birx said she was skeptical that people could maintain social distancing during these activities.
Dr. Birx weighs in on Georgia governor's decision to reopen certain business
