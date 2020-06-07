Dr. Ben Carson says ‘reserve judgment’ on Trump’s remarks in aftermath of George Floyd’s death until President speaks this week

“I believe you’re going to be hearing from the President this week on this topic in some detail. And I would ask you maybe to reserve judgment until after that time,” Carson told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”
The White House has declined to comment to CNN about Carson’s comments on the show.
“You talked about how you don’t like to demonize people,” Tapper said Sunday. “I know you didn’t retweet this, but the President did. Does that help the nation heal?”
“What will help the national heal is if we engage in dialogue together,” the Trump Cabinet member said. “Let’s not make the solution be a Democrat solution or a Republican solution. Let’s make it be an American solution and recognize that our country is extraordinary.”
He also told Tapper he was “horrified” to see videos of Floyd’s death, calling it a “blatant and callous murder.” He said exactly what will help the country heal would be to engage in a solution among Democrats and Republicans.
“A house divided against itself cannot stand,” that he said. “We the American people are not each other’s enemies, we must be smart enough to recognize that and not allow ourselves to be manipulated into thinking that we hate each other and destroying ourselves.”