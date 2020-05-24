Dr. Atlas on coronavirus lockdowns: ‘The policy … is killing people’

“I think one thing that’s not somehow receiving attention is the CDC just came out with their fatality rates,” Atlas mentioned. “And lo and behold, they verify what people have been saying for over a month now, including my Stanford epidemiology colleagues and everyone else in the world who’s done this analysis — and that is that the infection fatality rate is less than one-tenth of the original estimate.”

Even White House coronavirus process pressure member Dr. Anthony Fauci is acknowledging the hurt attributable to the lockdown, Atlas mentioned.

“The policy itself is killing people. I mean, I think everyone’s heard about 650,000 people on cancer, chemo, half of whom didn’t come in. Two thirds of cancer screenings didn’t come in. 40 percent of stroke patients urgently needing care didn’t come in,” Atlas mentioned. “And now we have over half the people, children in the United States not getting vaccinations. This is really what [Fauci] said was irreparable harm.”

“And I and my colleagues from other institutions have calculated the cost of the lockdown in terms of lives lost,” Atlas mentioned. “Every month is about equal to the entire cost of lives lost during the COVID infection itself. This is a tragic, misguided public policy to extend this lockdown, whether or not it was justifiable in the beginning.”

Many states are at present reopening their economies slowly, whereas a couple of have pledged to increase the lockdowns by means of the summer season.

The physician additionally argued towards holding youngsters out of colleges, saying there is no purpose they can not return.

“There’s no science whatsoever to keep K-through-12 schools closed, nor to have masks or social distancing on children, nor to keep summer programs closed,” Atlas mentioned. “What we know now is that the risk of death and the risk of even a serious illness is nearly zero in people under 18.”