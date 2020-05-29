National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci says the next couple of weeks will be a critical time in the fight against coronavirus following the deadliest day of the pandemic in the US.
Dr. Anthony Fauci: This is a critical time in coronavirus pandemic
