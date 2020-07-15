Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to ‘bizarre’ White House attacks

The public battle between President Donald Trump‘s economic and medical advisers stretched into a later date after Peter Navarro, the senior White House trade official, apparently broke protocol by publishing an opinion article trashing Dr. Anthony Fauci. CNN’s Jim Acosta reports on Dr. Fauci’s reaction throughout an interview with The Atlantic.
