Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, added that that his contact with the President has develop into a lot much less frequent.

Their final interplay was May 18, when Trump invited Fauci to supply medical context throughout a teleconference with the nation’s governors.

The Task Force final met on May 28 and final held a White House press briefing on May 22.

This is a breaking story and will likely be up to date.