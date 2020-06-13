Dr. Alveda King: Joe Biden ‘stirring the race card up’ comparing uncle’s death to George Floyd’s

MLK’s NIECE CRITICIZES BIDEN COMMENTS: ‘WHY MUST YOU COMPARE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. AND GEORGE FLOYD?’

“Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did,” Biden remarked.

King, however, disagreed.

“President Trump says that we all bleed the same. We are one nation under God. Uncle Joe, as they call him — many do — is in his basement missing the mark. And, he is out of touch with reality,” she said.

She told the “Friends Weekend” hosts that by comparing her uncle and Floyd’s deaths he is “stirring the race card up.”

“Both men were raised in godly families. Both men wanted peace,” King added. “Martin Luther King Jr.: a righteous preacher. George Floyd, whose family now — his brother Terrence [says] ‘we want peace.’ His sister Ruby [says] ‘let’s bring love right back.'”

“So, I look at the message that is right at the heart of it — which Uncle Joe doesn’t want you to see, by stirring up the race card,” she explained. “America needs sanity. America needs peace. America needs love.”

Instead, King accused Biden of “bowing his knee to tyranny, anarchy, confusion,” [and] “fighting over skin color.”

“You know, we are one race — [the] human race — one blood. We can see you, Uncle Joe. And, we’re listening,” she concluded. “But you, have the wrong message, Uncle Joe.”