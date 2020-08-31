Dozens of students suspended as coronavirus outbreak emerges at New York college, chancellor says

State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell of the Public Health Agency of Sweden speaks throughout a press conference upgrading on the coronavirus pandemic, in Stockholm, Sweden, on August 27. Janerik Henriksson/ TT News Agency/ AFP/Getty Images

Sweden has actually not reported any deaths from Covid -19 for more than a week, information from the nation’s Public Health Agency programs. According to the Swedish Public Health Agency’s information last upgraded on Monday, the last death was tape-recorded onAug 23.

In the previous 24 hr, the nation has actually reported 43 new Covid -19 cases.

Sweden has actually been seen as an outlier in the method it has actually managed the pandemic since of its apparently unwinded technique, which enforced just light constraints on life compared to other European countries.

In overall, the nation has actually reported 5,808 deaths from the unique coronavirus, which represents 576.38 deaths per million.

This is more than the United States (553.07 ), however less than other European nations where the death toll has actually likewise been high, such as Spain (620.49 ), the United Kingdom (611.3) or Italy (586.77 ), according to details from research study platform Our World in Data, which is based at the University of Oxford.

Sweden, nevertheless, has a much lower population density than all of these Covid -19 hotspots.

The number of deaths per million in the nation is much greater than some of its closest next-door neighbors, with comparable low population densities, particularly Denmark (107.73 ), Finland (60.46 ), Norway (48.7) or Estonia …