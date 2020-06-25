Dozens of Secret Service who were onsite at Trump’s Tulsa rally are told to self-quarantine

Dozens of Secret Service officers and agents who were in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday for President Donald Trump’s rally were told to self-quarantine on the return.

Staff who were on-site at last weekend’s rally received the quarantine order after two of their colleagues tested positive for coronavirus, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

According to the Post, the two Secret Service agents who tested positive failed to attend the rally but had been at a Friday planning ending up in other agents.

Those agents continued to work at the rally although they may have now been exposed.

‘No COVID-positive staffers or anybody in immediate contact will undoubtedly be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials,’ campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh had claimed Saturday.

Yet, the Secret Service warned all employees who worked in Tulsa to isolate when they returned from the week-end trip.

The Post reports that the Secret Service’s field office in Tulsa established testing for local staffers on Tuesday to determine if they had contracted coronavirus while taking care of the rally.

The two secret service staff identified as having coronavirus were among six who tested positive just hours before the rally was set to begin.

Two more personnel tested positive once they came back to the White House Sunday.

According to CNN, the positive cases from Tulsa caused the Secret Service to decide to test agents a part of presidential trips for another couple of weeks.

It’s reported that an email was delivered to agents Wednesday telling them they need to now be tested 24 to 48 hours before a presidential trip.

The mandatory testing will stay in place until July 4.

‘We want to make sure that we now have a healthy workforce and that individuals are protecting our people,’ the state told CNN. ‘This is good good sense.’

‘The U.S. Secret Service remains prepared and staffed to fulfill all of the various duties as required,’ Secret Service spokeswoman Catherine Milhoan said in a statement to the Post after news of the mass quarantine emerged.

‘To protect the privacy of our employees’ health information and for operational security, the Secret Service just isn’t releasing exactly how many of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, nor exactly how many of its employees were, or currently are, quarantined,’ she added.

US President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday. Secret Service staff who worked at the event have been told to quarantine

‘The President takes medical and safety of everybody traveling in support of himself and all White House operations very seriously,’ added White House spokesman Judd Deere.

‘When finding your way through and undertaking any travel, White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office, to ensure plans incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible.’

Yet former agents told the Post that the positive tests in Tulsa showed the extent to which those working to protect the president are being placed at risk of disease.

Trump had hoped that the Tulsa rally in loyal Oklahoma works to reignite his campaign as that he suffers defectively in the polls because of criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests.

Yet the rally was marred in controversy for the off.

It was first rescheduled from Friday to Saturday after outrage that it might clash with Juneteenth festivities.

United States Secret Service snipers are seen positioning on a rooftop prior to a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday

The Trump campaign was also forced to fight off lawsuits calling because of it to be called off or for social distancing and masks to be mandatory because of fears over the spread of coronavirus.

In the end, only 6,200 people attended Saturday’s rally causing embarrassment for the Trump campaign.

With attendees not essential to wear face masks or practice social distancing, they were asked to sign a waiver agreeing not to sue the campaign when they contracted coronavirus, acknowledging the ‘inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in virtually any public place where people are present’.

‘By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers accountable for any infection or injury,’ browse the disclaimer to which attendees agreed.

Attendees were not the sole ones maskless with a few administration officials not wearing one.

Concerns on the effect the rally could have on coronavirus cases numbers in Oklahoma were perhaps not helped after it emerged that Trump staffers were testing positive just hours before supporters were to fill the BOK Center.

Case of coronavirus in Tulsa have been rising even before Trump’s rally and it is perhaps not yet certain what effect the event might have had on infection rates in the town or in the state.

Bruce Dart, the director of Tulsa’s Health Department, said in a press conference Wednesday that there were 259 new confirmed cases that day, accurate documentation for the county.

He added that the amount of confirmed coronavirus cases had already risen 92 percent in the week leading up to the Trump rally and hospitalizations rose 133 percent among people ages 18 to 35.

He cannot say if other cases linked to the rally had yet been confirmed but the Tulsa Health Department is encouraging those who attended, or went to the protests that day, to get tested.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, a Republican continued to downplay the potential effect the rally might have, stating on Wednesday that the current spike was perhaps not yet linked.

‘It’s not from people going to protests or to rallies, it’s from people going to weddings and funerals and family gatherings and bars as well as other things like that, that are causing this uptick,’ Bynum said.

He added that the town officials are discussing imposing new restrictions on gatherings and rules about wearing masks as cases in the city continue to increase.

‘We’re discovering that the reality’s actually worse than what the models were showing us may happen,’ he said.