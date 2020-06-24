Dozens of migrants test positive for coronavirus at sea

Twenty-eight migrants rescued from the Mediterranean Sea have examined positive for coronavirus, Sicily’s governor mentioned as we speak.

The positive checks signify the biggest cluster but amongst newly arrived migrants. A handful of positive circumstances have been recorded amongst new arrivals to Greece in May.

The migrants have been being held on a ship off the Sicilian city of Porto Empedocle the place some would-be asylum seekers are taken to bear quarantine after being rescued at sea.

SeaWatch, the German assist group that’s energetic in migrant rescues, had flagged an asymptomatic migrant it had rescued earlier within the week who turned out positive.

SeaWatch mentioned it was then ordered to bear at-sea quarantine and extra checks amongst different migrants.

A file picture exhibits migrants on board the German NGO search and rescue ship Sea-Watch Three in Porto Empledocle, Italy on June 17

It mentioned checks among the many crew have been adverse, and insisted it had adopted all related well being protocols designed to stop transmission.

But SeaWatch acknowledged it was working within the context of a pandemic and that circumstances of coronavirus have been growing in Libyan migrant camps.

Sicily governor Nello Musumeci mentioned in a Facebook put up Wednesday that the 28 positive checks confirmed that he was proper to demand particular at-sea quarantine measures for migrants to stop new virus clusters from forming in Italy, the one-time European epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right-wing opposition chief Matteo Salvini, who applied a hard-line anti-migrant coverage when he was Italy’s inside minister, mentioned the positive checks proved migrants have been a risk.

Migrants carrying face masks as a way of safety towards the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) wait to disembark from the German NGO search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, earlier than being transferred on board the Moby Zaza ferry to be quarantined, within the port of Porto Empledocle, Italy on Sunday

In a collection of tweets, Salvini pushed again at critics who accused him of being racist and faulted Premier Giuseppe Conte’s authorities for in search of to melt Italy’s migrant coverage.

‘While Conte takes aside the safety decree and opens the ports, the NGOs carry COVID-19 migrants to Italy. Public well being is at threat,’ he tweeted, including #stopinvasion.

The positive checks come as a parliamentary fee is visiting Porto Empedocle to examine on migrant and well being care points.

Summertime has historically been peak season for migrant smugglers working in lawless Libya.

Italian officers have predicted new waves of migrants would possibly set out this 12 months with the easing of Italy’s coronavirus well being emergency and the resumption of humanitarian rescue ships within the Mediterranean.