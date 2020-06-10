Dozens of migrants arrive in Dover after they were picked up in three small boats

Dozens of migrants have at this time made it to Britain on three small boats – that means greater than 1,900 have now crossed the Channel this 12 months.

Around 14 are thought to have been crammed on to 1 boat, with the Border Force assembly two different vessels off the Kent coast at this time.

The incident – solely the second migrant crossing to date in June – comes per week after 166 arrived in eight boats, a report for a single day.

Pictured: Migrants being introduced into the UK at this time after crossing the Channel into Dover

The Border Force are pictured chatting with migrants who arrived in Dover, Kent, this morning

So far this 12 months a minimum of 1,896 migrants have made it to the UK in rigid-hulled inflatable boats – smashing the 1,850-odd who arrived all through the entire of 2019.

The group of migrants were this morning pictured being introduced into the Port of Dover in Kent by the Border Force vessel Speedwell.

The Coastguard stated a search and rescue operation is underway and that it’s working with police and Border Force.

Pictured: Migrants are introduced ashore this morning in Dover, Kent, this morning

Clear skies and calm seas offered good circumstances for the refugees to sail over the Channel.

A Coastguard spokeswoman stated at this time: ‘HM Coastguard has been coordinating a search and rescue response to incidents off Kent, working with Border Force, Kent Police and different companions.

‘We are dedicated to safeguarding life across the seas and coastal areas of this nation.

‘HM Coastguard is just involved with preservation of life, rescuing these in hassle and bringing them safely again to shore, the place they can be handed over to the related associate emergency providers or authorities.’

The newest crossings will nudge this 12 months’s tally nearer to the two,000 mark. Of the determine, 1,525 have illegally made it to Britain since lockdown started in March. Last month 741 reached the UK – a report for a single month.

The staggering milestone is a physique blow to Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has repeatedly vowed to clamp down on crossings since taking up her publish final 12 months.

The Home Office has pumped hundreds of thousands of kilos into safety measures to forestall migrant crossings from France, funding drones to patrol the nation’s shoreline – however the disaster has continued to worsen.