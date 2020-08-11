Dozens of Israel settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque – Middle East Monitor

Dozens of Israeli extremist settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque the other day and carried out Talmudic prayers in the mosque’s eastern part.

Palestinian eyewitnesses stated the settlers were led by radical Rabbi Yehuda Glick under the Israeli forces’ security after they got in through the Al-MughrabiGate Muslim worshippers were avoided from entry at the time.

Jerusalemite instructor, Khadija Khwais, cautioned that the settlers’ actions show that Israel plans to take control of the eastern part of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The head of the Islamic Movement’s Northern Branch in Israel, Sheikh Raed Salah, has actually consistently gotten in touch with Palestinians to increase their existence in Al-Aqsa, cautioning that Israel plans to take control of the Muslim holy website.

“The Israeli occupation has no legitimacy in Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite its false attempts to strip Palestinian and Islamic sovereignty over the mosque as a prelude to build the alleged temple,” he stated last month.

READ: Mosque in West Bank fired by Israeli settlers

…



Read The Full Article