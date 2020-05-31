Dozens of Israel settlers storm Al-Aqsa as site reopens – Middle East Monitor

Dozens of Jewish settlers at the moment compelled their method into Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque advanced, shortly after the site was reopened, in keeping with the mosque director, stories Anadolu Agency.

“Around 105 Jewish settlers have entered the compound since early morning under protection of Israeli police,” Omar Kiswani, director of Al-Aqsa Mosque, instructed Anadolu Agency.

He mentioned the transfer “came to upset the worshippers” after the mosque was reopened for prayers.

Al-Aqsa Mosque was reopened to worshippers early Sunday after greater than two months of closure because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

Kiswani mentioned Israeli forces additionally arrested three Palestinians – a youth and two women – from contained in the site.

No motive was supplied for the arrests.

“These incursions and arrests will not alter the Arab and Islamic nature of Al-Aqsa mosque,” Kiswani mentioned.

The Al-Aqsa advanced was closed off to all worshippers late March as half of measures to stem the unfold of COVID-19 pandemic.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews name the world the Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in historical occasions.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, the place Al-Aqsa is positioned, through the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed all the metropolis in 1980 in a transfer by no means recognised by the worldwide group.

