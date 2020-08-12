Dozens Gather at Catholic Monastery in Vietnam to Demand Church ‘Return’ Commune Land

Protesters including police in plain clothes gathered in large numbers this week at a Catholic monastery in north-central Vietnam’s Thua Thien Hue province to demand the “return” of land from the parish church, where another mob had torn down a large cross three years ago, sources said.

Describing themselves as “spontaneous” groups, the protesters crowded the monastery’s Cross Hill on Aug. 10 and 11, demanding land used for decades by the monastery, though a local priest said the move may have been sparked instead by the recent placement of a memorial to the cross that was destroyed.

“Their goal was not to claim residential land,” said Vo Van Giao, a priest in charge of monastic training at Thien An. “They came because we set up a stone slab last week marking the history of the cross which was taken down.”

“The authorities were probably not happy about this, and so they incited the protesters,” Vo said, adding that the groups, including police officers dressed in plain clothes, had come from nearby Thuy Bang commune.

“That was the main reason, because actually we don’t involve ourselves in land disputes,” he said.

Thien An representatives had given monastery land before to local people in 1968 and 1975, Vo said.

“Families living near the monastery had also…