Dozens arrested in Atlanta after Wendy’s where police shot and killed man was set on fire

After the first wave of nationwide protests over George Floyd’s death turned violent, immigrants on US visas who support the Black Lives Matter movement faced a selection: to join the protests and jeopardize their legal status or sit it out to safeguard their future.

Jennifer Scheurle, a German immigrant living in Bellevue on a work visa, says she’s always been politically engaged, having participated in Berlin’s strong protest culture prior to arriving in the United States.

The Black Lives Matter movement inspired her, but when things turned violent, she was forced to reconcile that with the realities of her visa status.

“I talked to my family and my partner about whether or not it’s worth it for me to protest in person and risk the visa. We came to a conclusion that it would be detrimental to my personal well-being and my effectiveness here in the US, if I go back to Germany,” she said.

Why are immigrants worried?

A foreign national in the united states is permitted to participate in peaceful demonstrations or rallies and should they get arrested, the US criminal justice system ensures that they truly are entitled to exactly the same constitutional protections as a US citizen.

However, the immigration consequences of the arrest may be quite significant.

If they get detained, arrested or charged, maybe it’s problematic, even when the charges were dropped, according to Parisa Karaahmet, an immigration attorney at Fragomen, an immigration law firm.

Immigrants like Scheurle tend to be aware of how these situations may impact their immigration status, which could curb their degree of participation and method of expressing their political opinion.

