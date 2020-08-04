Doyle off the mark for Gosden and retainer Al Sagar | Racing News

Hollie Doyle took pleasure in another landmark night at Lingfield on Tuesday as she taped a very first winner for John Gosden in the colours of her brand-new retainer, Imad Al Sagar.

It was simply Doyle’s 2nd flight in the Al Sagar silks, which sprang to prominence when Authorized won the Derby in2007 The Blue Diamond Stud owner selected the record-breaking Doyle as his maintained rider last month.

Sent off an easy-to-back 4-1 in department 2 of the 10- furlong Betway Maiden Stakes, the Golden Horn colt was gradually away and aimed to have plenty to do as 6-5 preferred John Locke raced clear into the directly.

But Doyle’s install consumed the ground and swept by to score disappearing by 2 lengths.

Doyle informed Sky Sports Racing: “I’m quite delighted, to be sincere – who ‘d have believed I’d be riding a winner for John Gosden this time in 2015. I’m simply grateful for Imad to offer me the chance like this.

“He didn’t leap terrific and took a furlong or more to enter a rhythm, once he entered a rhythm they steadied the rate up and he was hauling me up the back directly. Luckily I simply handled to keep the cover on him there and I was simply looking for a run.

“He gave me a great feel a furlong out, he really changed gear.”

Doyle’s initially install in the Al Sagar green had actually been available in the preceding race when …