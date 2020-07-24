‘Doxing’ officers in Kansas City could soon be a crime | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Mayor Quinton Lucas is taking action to protect police officers in Kansas City.
He wants doxing a law enforcement officer to be a crime.
The mayor says he was inspired by a conversation over the weekend with families of police officers. They expressed concern about so-called “doxing.”
That’s when someone researches and publishes your personal contact info online, opening you up to anyone and everyone — possibly even putting you and your family in danger.
Lucas says he wants to criminalize this.
Saturday I met with families of police officers. Among concerns expressed was “doxing” of law enforcement officers’ addresses and contact info, which means sharing personal information with malicious intent. I am introducing an ordinance today to criminalize such actions. pic.twitter.com/qGiEJr0wog
— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 23, 2020
