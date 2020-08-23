Downtown Jamesport back open following building collapse | News

JAMESPORT, MO. (KCTV)– Downtown Jamesport is back open days after the city’s post workplace and another organisation collapsed.

Demolition teams dealt with the clearing the particles back because it collapsed.

Officials with the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency stated that the building collapse took place around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday which nobody was inside the structure at the time.

The post workplace was over 100 years of ages.