Downsized, Hajj 2020 begins in Saudi Arabia – Middle East Monitor

The yearly Hajj trip carried out by Muslims from around the globe has actually started in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Makkah, significantly downsized due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a quote to suppress the spread of the fatal infection, just 1,000 pilgrims living in the kingdom were allowed to participate, compared to approximately 2 million who generally flock to Makkah for the five-day routine.

In an unmatched relocation, worldwide visitors have actually been prohibited from participating.

The regional pilgrims are needed to use masks and observe social distancing steps.

