Downing Street has blocked further questions about Dominic Cummings obvious breaches of lockdown guidelines, insisting he has given a “full and detailed account”.

Boris Johnson’s chief aide’s extraordinary press convention has triggered contemporary criticism of his actions – together with his day journey to Barnard Castle and his resolution to return to London, after medical recommendation he claimed.

But the prime minister’s spokesman insisted it was not his job to answer further questions, a few particular adviser, saying: “There is nothing for me to add.”

There could be no civil service investigation into whether or not Mr Cummings broke the code of conduct for advisers, he added, as a result of Mr Johnson is “satisfied with his explanation” for leaving London throughout lockdown.

