Downfall: BP worker sacked after Hitler meme wins payout

A BP refinery worker in Australia who was sacked for parodying the business through a popular Hitler meme has actually been granted a $200,000 (₤109,000)payout

.

Scott Tracey utilized the popular meme, from 2004 movie Downfall, to represent scenes from business wage settlements, publishing it on a closed Facebook group.

He was sacked by the business. However, after a two-year legal fight, he won an unreasonable termination case and went back to work.

The payout covers lost profits

The meme utilizes a significant scene in Downfall – in which Hitler madly challenges his generals in his bunker – and changes the subtitles with alternative discussion as a joke.

BP had actually stated it was “highly offensive and inappropriate” and dismissed MrTracey The refinery worker very first took his case to a tribunal, arguing unreasonable termination, however lost.

Mr Tracey then appealed, insisting he had …