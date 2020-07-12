Downed jet seen on set of Jurassic World: Dominion as cameras start rolling again

Advertisement

The cameras are rolling again for Jurassic World: Dominion as the cast rush to obtain back on schedule after spending fourteen days in quarantine.

Production has came back to Pinewood Studios, Berkshire, UK, after three months of delays for their international filming schedule.

And it seems the newest blockbuster sequel will undoubtedly be just as action packed as the past with an outdoor set revealing what is apparently a downed jet jutting from an Arctic landscape.

The cast have been in quarantine for two weeks after returning to the united kingdom – as per government guidelines – and are now continuing with week five of the 20-week shoot with strict safety protocols in place.

There was fears the movie was ‘thrown in to chaos’ after crew members tested positive for coronavirus, but filming appears to have gone ahead with out a hitch.

None of the stars – Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum and Chris Pratt – are thought to have caught covid-19.

Jurassic World: Dominion, which is still scheduled for release next year, will be filmed at Pinewood as well as at locations in Canada and Hawaii. Above is the set after it absolutely was abandoned in March

Pinewood, which has 16 stages like the 59,202 sq ft 007 Stage, also has two TV studios, both standing at 8,988 sq ft. Jurassic World: Dominion is being filmed here and at two other locations

Amid the worldwide health crisis, the likes of Pratt and Dallas Howard were sent home and plans to fly them to the UK – where much of the movie is set to be shot at Pinewood Studios outside London – were put on hold.

In addition, returning Jurassic Park stars Neill, Dern and Goldblum were also stopped from joining them, having signed on to the sequel to look as a trio for the first time because the original 1993 film.

The Jurassic Park sequel was announced as the initial major film to get back once again to work following the COVID-19 shutdown, but with ‘rigorous safety protocols on-site’ in guidance with post-lockdown regulations.

A source told The Sun on July 10: ‘This was the last thing anyone expected so soon. Everyone was excited about getting things right back up and running on set but this has totally derailed that.

‘There are enourmous amount of pounds at stake here. Nobody wants more long delays.’

Despite the claims, a representative for Universal told MailOnline: ‘Any reports indicating that Jurassic World: Dominion has halted production are categorically untrue…

Pictured above is ab abandoned set at Pinewood studios following the coronavirus pandemic struck

Some production businesses closed their very own sets as the pandemic crisis escalated in recent weeks (pictured, sets)

Several members of the crew for Jurassic World: Dominion has tested positive for coronavirus, it’s been reported

‘The production is headed into its fifth day of shooting today, and we’re thrilled to be back in front of the camera on this incredible project.’

Stark aerial photos from March reveal the Jurassic World set abandoned as cast and crew were sent home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Images reveal a deserted set, using what appears to be fake snowdrifts and a back ground turned far from the camera. The film is also been shot in Canada and Hawaii.

The come back to filming comes just days after writer/director Colin Trevorrow told Empire how much of a ‘challenge’ this film was shaping up to be, but that the shutdown had also proven beneficial.

Having already shot some scenes in Canada in March, the director, 43, said: ‘For many of us, Dominion had been the biggest creative challenge of our lives, before the lockdown.

‘The shooting schedule really worked to our advantage – the initial four weeks we put to film were mostly sequences with dinosaurs in them.

‘So that allowed us to get a head start on VFX and workshop some of the newer elements without the pressure of a looming deadline.’

The film is being shot at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, England. Pictured: Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as Owen and Claire

He went on to assure the publication: ‘I’m confident our [safety] instructions will keep us safe. The hard part will be constructing a creative environment within all of the precautions. Once the cameras roll, we must forget our society and reside in the world of the movie. That usually takes some practice.’

Jurassic World: Dominion is due to be released on 11 June next year.