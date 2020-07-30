‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron’: Is the Netflix travel series worth watching?

( CNN)– Binge- enjoying Netflix’s “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” is sort of like enjoying Bill and Ted find environment modification.

During 8, around 40- minute-long episodes, the star and his health-guru pal Darin Olien travel around the world, making earnest if not super-deep observations about eco-friendly damage and appealing techniques of battling it.

Star power

Efron’s name in the title informs you all you require to learn about the target group. We understand why we’re here.

At 32, Efron’s not the Ken doll he as soon as remained in “High School Musical,” the 2006 film that made him a home name. He’s plainly been doing some soul-searching about his life and profession.

Much has actually currently been made online about the previous teenager sweetheart’s “dad bod” and thick beard here, however I was more struck by how typically Efron’s look appeared to roam into the middle range.

“I’m getting out of Hollywood,” he swears practically bitterly on one cars and truck journey withOlien

In the program’s Italy- set episode, I’d never ever seen somebody consume carbohydrates with such large happiness. I do not understand what they have actually been doing with him in LA, however this is a male who required to go out and live.

Environmental hook

If he can do it while informing audiences who may not understand the very first thing about the endangered environment, all the much better. The reveal begins rather underwhelmingly in Iceland, which, while extremely cinematic, has actually currently gotten lots of press for its geothermal energy developments and recovery warm springs.

Somewhat more fascinating are the duo’s ventures into the “Blue Zone” of Seulo, Sardinia, where Efron and Olien satisfy lovely centenarians, and Iquitos, Peru, where they forage for medical plants and check out a shaman.

Zac Efron sees Sardinia to discover why residents live such long, healthy lives. Courtesy of Netflix

Appropriately for the vanilla taste of this series, they pass up hallucinogenic Ayahuasca journeys, deciding rather for recovery steam baths. The total ambiance is that of an academic program that ‘d be best for an intermediate school science class– although even that age may roll their eyes at being informed the meanings of “expat” or “circadian rhythm.”

It’s likewise heavy on item positioning, with Hilton taking leading honors. For example, the duo check out a collection of beehives on the roof at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.

No message here about the monetary and cultural advantage of staying with regional hotels, unfortunately.

Zac Efron discovers the bees (sorry, birds)– with a side of Hilton item positioning in New York City Courtesy of Netflix

Special visitor stars

In the water-themed episode, Efron welcomes his buddy Anna Kendrick to join him for a tasting with an LA water sommelier, and the starlet’ quicker wit leaves you wanting she ‘d been a more regular visitor. She plainly loves Efron, however, and it’s difficult not to do so too.

He might not be the world’s most articulate guide “World hunger is just … a whole other situation,” he suggests at one point, however he’s plainly gung-ho to utilize his celeb for excellent, along with video game to appear like a moron on electronic camera.

I felt a little bad for him when his “Leeches suck!” groaner of a pun stopped working to yield even a chuckle from his co-host and team.

Olien, with his surfer-brah energy, can be a little more difficult to take. When the set visits his commune-running pal in the Costa Rican jungle, there’s a borderline-culty White Savior thing going on.

But the series ends on a remarkably sobering note as Olien is personally impacted by severe weather condition, in the type of wildfires that damaged his Malibu community while they were shooting thisseries

Sure, our hosts exemplify White opportunity, however after having actually invested 8 episodes with the man, you do feel for him. It’s engaging, in an awful method, to see somebody required to make such an abrupt and visceral connection to environment modification. Mind blown, brother.