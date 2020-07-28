Dowinx Gaming Chair Office Chair PC Chair with Massage Lumbar Support, Vantage Style PU Leather High Back Adjustable Swivel Task Chair with Footrest (Light Grey)



Price: $229.99

(as of Jul 28,2020 11:43:10 UTC – Details)

Product Description

PICK YOUR DESIRED FEEL WITH DOWINX GAMING CHAIR



Dowinx is one of the top 3 gaming chair manufacture, now coming to US with new design and popular functions. We are manufacturer direct seller,having the professional invention group and advanced product line,and always on the way of evolving and improving. 2 Factories supports up to 1000 offline stores, internet cafes and e-sports events. We always strive for providing ultimate gaming experience for our worldwide customers

Implant USB cable power supply massager makes the lumbar cushion effectively relieve your waist fatigue

To enable you to sit with absolute peace of mind, each Dowinx chair features class 3 heavy duty KGS gas pistons—best in class for consistency, stability, and safety, including safety certifications such as TÜV LGA, ANSI/BIFMA (by SGS)

Glide smoothly over most surfaces without worry as the XL PU Caster wheels are made to be durable yet floor-friendly.

Easily personalize support for your elbow and wrist with the new Act-In-Chain armrests—updated with a new metal internal mechanism for greater durability

Massager lumber

Commercial Class-3 Gas Lift

Updated PU wheels

Linkage armrest

Sit easier with the new Dowinx 2.0 PU leather, no matter how intense your games get.

Sit easier with the new Dowinx 2.0 PU leather, no matter how intense your games get.

Strong metal frame is designed to promote a correct sitting position.

Strong metal frame is designed to promote a correct sitting position.

High-quality thick rubber foam that immaculate comfort and great support

High-quality thick rubber foam that immaculate comfort and great support .

Nap extra comfortably with Full-length Backrest Recline



A great way to stretch out and relax for computer, PC, laptop, or even Xbox or PS4 gaming, Dowinx gaming chair with high back design let’s you kick back and relieve tension on your legs and knees. Whether you’re watching your favorite videos or taking a power nap, the full-length backrest can recline almost fully so you can lie down completely strain-free while enjoying all the ergonomic support.

-High quality PU leather.

-Foot rest padding design.

-Maximum weight capacity :300 lbs.

-Headrest pillow and lumbar cushion included.

【ERGONOMIC DESIGN】 Linkage armrest design gaming chair with USB cable power supply massager that can drive by a USB port on computer, car, power switch or even power bank. Best masseur for users who need to sit for a long time. Vintage leather style matches all locations.

【MULTI FUNCTION】 360° swivel and smooth racing caster wheels for mobility; 90°-180° reclining for working, gaming, reading or napping; 20° controllable rocking and retractable footrest for relaxing; Adjustable seat height, 350 lbs capacity; head pillow and lumbar pillow for all body shapes.

【FOR BOTH GAMER AND OFFICE WORKER】 Winged back provides multi-point body contact to share the pressure, save your spine and lumbar with ergonomic back and massage support. Lean your legs more comfortable with bucket seat design, the side wings frame has been thinned and contains more soft filling.

【STURDY CONSTRUCTION & ECO FRIENDLY MATERIAL】 Alloy frame covered in quality hand sewing PU leather and 10 inches high density foam for comfy. Upgraded LANT gas cylinder and mechanism ensure the use age of the chair.

【INSTALLATION AND AFTER SELL SERVICES】Detail instruction manual included in the package. 24/7 customer services team all for shopping experience. One-month replacement services and 1 year parts quality warranty as promise.