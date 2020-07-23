Dow slides as stock market momentum fizzles out

The market has recovered from its historic pandemic selloff in March, thanks in large part to a strong rally in technology stocks. But it’s set to have one of its worst performances on Thursday.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP) finished down 2.3%. The S&P 500 (SPX), the broadest measure of Wall Street, closed down 1.2%. It was their worst performance since June 26.
The Dow (INDU) fell 1.3%, or 354 points, its worst day in two weeks.
Stocks weren’t the only assets in the red. The US dollar, as measured by the ICE US Dollar Index, fell 0.2% against its rivals. The index hit its lowest level since September 2018.
“It will take more than a day to determine, though it is possible the greenback may be losing some of its safe-haven appeal, as an uncertain economic outlook weighs,” Ronald Simpson, global currency analyst at Action Economics, wrote in a note to clients.