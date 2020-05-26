Dow logs biggest point-drop in history as stocks tumble

The Dow recorded a new worst point drop on record, overtaking the massive loss from February 27. The index closed down 2,014 points, or 7.8%. It was its worst day since October 2008.

Stock futures trading was halted following steep losses in the overnight session, which carried into regular trade: Shortly after market open the S&P 500 dropped 7% and triggered a circuit breaker, forcing the New York Stock Exchange to suspend trading for 15 minutes.



