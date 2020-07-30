Dow and S&P 500 sink after economic data deluge

At its low point, the Dow dropped nearly 550 points.
The biggest stock declines were in energy — as oil prices fell — and basic materials sectors.
US gross domestic product, the broadest measure of the economy, plummeted at an annualized rate of 32.9% between April and June, the worst drop on record. While the decline wasn’t as bad as economists had predicted, it hammered home just how much the economy suffered at the height of the pandemic lockdown.
The economy is expected to rebound in the current, third quarter of the year. But increasing Covid-19 infections across the country that could hold back the pace of the recovery.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department reported a second-straight uptick in first-time applications for unemployment benefits Thursday morning. This is worrying because it could signify a slowdown in the labor market recovery.
The bottom line is that the US economy runs on consumer spending, but people spend less money when they are unemployed.
Aside from macroeconomic news, investors remain focused on earnings season: it’s a big day for big tech.
Their shares all finished higher, indicating that investors are hoping for an earnings surprise on the upside.