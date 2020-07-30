Dow and S&P 500 sink after economic data deluge

US stocks ended mixed after starting the day decidedly lower. They recovered some of their losses throughout the session, but thestill closed down 0.9%, or 226 points, and thefell 0.4%.

At its low point, the Dow dropped nearly 550 points.

The biggest stock declines were in energy — as oil prices fell — and basic materials sectors.

The tech-heavy, meanwhile, recovered from its earlier slump and finished the day 0.4% higher.

Adding to the morning’s air of uncertainty, before the opening bell President Donald Trump floated the idea of delaying November’s presidential election . Though he has no authority to do so — it’s Congress that has the power to set voting dates — the tweet provided an opening that he and his supporters might refuse to accept the results.

US gross domestic product, the broadest measure of the economy, plummeted at an annualized rate of 32.9% between April and June, the worst drop on record. While the decline wasn’t as bad as economists had predicted, it hammered home just how much the economy suffered at the height of the pandemic lockdown.

The economy is expected to rebound in the current, third quarter of the year. But increasing Covid-19 infections across the country that could hold back the pace of the recovery.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department reported a second-straight uptick in first-time applications for unemployment benefits Thursday morning. This is worrying because it could signify a slowdown in the labor market recovery.

The bottom line is that the US economy runs on consumer spending, but people spend less money when they are unemployed.

Aside from macroeconomic news, investors remain focused on earnings season: it’s a big day for big tech.

Their shares all finished higher, indicating that investors are hoping for an earnings surprise on the upside.