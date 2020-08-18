Dovizioso bigger MotoGP title threat than Vinales

Dovizioso scored his very first success of the 2020 season in last weekend’s Red Bull Ring race, which moved him as much as 2nd in the standings and just 11 points behind Petronas Yamaha’s Quartararo.

Quartararo has actually withstood challenging back-to-back races in the Czech Republic and in Austria, completing seventh and 8th respectively having actually controlled the opening 2 Jerez rounds.

The Frenchman keeps in mind that Dovizioso has experience of fighting for the champion and understands “the pressure” of doing so, while mentioning Vinales is simpler to combat with provided their device parity.

“Of course, Marc [Marquez] will be a top contender [when he returns from injury], but now I see Dovi more than Maverick as a title contender because we know Dovi has a lot of experience,” Quartararo stated.

“He knows how to fight, the pressure. Also, he has a kind of bike that is maybe a bit easier to fight with in the last laps.

“So, I see Dovi much [more of a] competitor than Maverick, due to the fact that with Maverick I understand if something occurs we have basically the exact same bike. So, you understand I can combat [with him].

“But then with Dovi, when you have the kind of top speed like this, it’s amazing. It must feel great to be 10km/h faster than us. So yes, I see Dovi more like a contender.”

