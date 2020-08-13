Douglas Emhoff: Kamala Harris’s husband and potential ‘second gentleman’



Kamala Harris stated she”cannot wait for America to get to know my husband Doug”





Kamala Harris made her very first look as a vice governmental prospect on Wednesday, together with presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Speaking at the occasion in Wilmington, Delaware, Ms Harris informed the crowd that household suggests a lot to her.

“Family is everything to me too and I cannot wait for America to get to know my husband Doug and our amazing kids Cole and Ella,” she stated.

“I’ve had a lot of titles over my career and certainly vice president will be great, but ‘Momala’ will always be the one that means the most.”

Her husband, Douglas Emhoff, joined her on phase and they shared a kiss.

Many of Ms Harris’s advocates will recognize with Mr Emhoff – he was among his spouse’s most passionate cheerleaders throughout her run for the presidency. After Joe Biden revealed she was his running mate, Mr Emhoff tweeted his enjoyment.