Doug Schoen: Trump-Biden race closer than it appears – Democrats overrepresented in some polls

The first factor is that some polls use disproportionately Democratic samples.

For example, we are able to look to CNN’s general election poll released this week, which shows Biden beating Trump nationally with a 14-point margin – 55 % to 41 percent.

Although Biden holds a national advantage over Trump based on all recent public polling, the CNN poll inflates Biden’s margin of victory by having a disproportionately Democratic registered voter sample.

With 32 % of people surveyed pinpointing as Democrats – compared to 25 percent identifying as Republicans – this 7-point Democratic margin doesn’t represent actual voter turnout on Election Day.

Indeed, based on CNN’s 2016 national exit polling data, the actual margin of voters identifying as Democrats when compared with those pinpointing as Republicans favored Democrats by 3 points – 36 % to 33 percent.

Further, an Emerson College poll of registered voters conducted at exactly the same time still shows Biden ahead, but together with his lead cut by more than half – to just 6 points. Accordingly, this poll used an example that is more representative of turnout by party, with Democrats comprising 35.6 percent of the sample, while Republicans accounted for 32.5 percent.

These figures more closely align with party data from 2016 exit polls, leading me to believe that Biden’s actual lead is probably closer to 6 points, rather than 14 points.

However, there is a 2nd factor that also should give us pause before relying on presidential polling: perhaps the poll is of registered voters, rather than likely voters.

Both the aforementioned CNN and Emerson College general election polls use registered voters. Although the Emerson poll was more accurately representative in terms of party identification, polling registered voters has historically overrated Democrats.

Polls of likely voters have been known in recent decades to become a much more reliable predictor of election results than polls of registered voters.

From 1990 to 2014, polls of likely voters showed which has no bias towards either party and were largely in line with the ultimate link between the election. In contrast, polls of registered voters showed a median Democratic bias of 2 points, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Furthermore, according to the same FiveThirtyEight analysis, between 1990 and 2014 there has been a nearly 2-point margin favoring Republican turnout in presidential election years. Thus, polls of registered voters would inherently have a Democratic bias, considering that more Republicans turn out to vote.

Additionally, public polls fail to factor in the clear enthusiasm gap between Democrats and Republicans. This was evident in Georgia, where turnout in the Republican primary for Trump substantially exceeded the combined vote for Biden and Sanders on the Democratic side. This has been reflected in most national polling done this year, to the advantage of Trump and his fellow Republicans.

Though these facets contribute to exaggerating Biden’s lead, the former vice president still includes a clear advantage, meaning it will be an uphill battle for Trump to win reelection.

The president faces clear vulnerabilities in terms of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as his recent actions relating to the present civil unrest following the death of George Floyd – a black man in handcuffs who wasn’t resisting arrest – at the hands of Minneapolis police.

And some prominent members of Trump’s own party and retired military officers have recently denounced him for some of his comments and actions.

While Trump faces clear electoral problems among critical voter blocs – independent voters, suburban white voters and older voters – Biden even offers cause for concern that goes beyond his overstated public polling lead.

According to an analysis of recent polling released this week by The New York Times, in the past few weeks Biden has failed to make inroads with non-white voters. That’s an important voter bloc that the Democrats will have to turn out in order to achieve success in November.

Indeed, the analysis shows that Biden currently includes a 46-point lead among non-white voters, which can be less than Hillary Clinton’s 50-point advantage among these voters in the final polls of 2016.

Furthermore, despite the fact that Trump has lost ground with suburban white moderate voters, independents, and older voters – three critically crucial groups for both parties this year –Biden might find himself in an increasingly problematic situation as he tries to court these voters.

Given the credible threat of Democrats moving too much left with policy initiatives such as defunding the police – which many prominent Democrats have needed in recent weeks – Biden might have a much more difficult time cutting into Trump’s margin with one of these voters than public polling may make it seem now.

Further, if history is any guide, we can are expectant of that some moderate Republicans and Republican-leading independents will return to the fold – to come home, as is said in politics. This is especially likely if Trump is able to convincingly make the case he successfully managed the fallout from the pandemic and put our economy on the road to recovery come November.

Ultimately, taken together, facets of public polling that exaggerate Biden’s lead combined with the challenges that both he and Trump currently face is likely to make the result of the election much closer than it currently appears it will be.