Doug Pederson says Eagles might consider signing Colin Kaepernick

TRUMP SAYS HE ‘ABSOLUTELY’ WOULD SUPPORT COLIN KAEPERNICK GETTING 2ND SHOT IN NFL DESPITE KNEELING CONTROVERSY

“I think it’s something that if a team or even us were in a situation, we would look at all possibilities and scenarios,” Pederson said of Kaepernick. “The one thing you have to keep in mind is he hasn’t played in a couple years. That still doesn’t mean he couldn’t come in and be a backup and learn your system and do those things for you. It’s not out of the realm or possibility that could happen.”

During a Zoom turn to Tuesday, Pederson said he has no issue with Kaepernick or every other player having a political stance.

“I support players who demonstrate peacefully and stand for something,” Pederson said.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL considering that the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers. He led the team to the Super Bowl contrary to the Baltimore Ravens during the 2012 season, however the 49ers lost.

In his time from the NFL, Kaepernick has been involved with a number of social activism businesses and founded the Know Your Rights Camp, which teaches young children about self-empowerment, American history and protection under the law. He also picked up a multimillion-dollar cope with Nike.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently said that he’d “encourage” teams to sign Kaepernick prior to the upcoming season.

