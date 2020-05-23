Doug Burgum: North Dakota governor makes emotional plea to avoid divide over face masks

“I would really love to see in North Dakota that we could just skip this thing that other parts of the nation are going through, where they’re creating a divide — either it’s ideological or political or something — around mask versus no mask,” Burgum, a Republican, claimed throughout a press conference Friday inBismarck “This is a, I would say, senseless dividing line.”

He prompted individuals to “try to dial up your empathy and your understanding.”

“If someone is wearing a mask, they’re not doing it to represent what political party they’re in or what candidates they support,” he claimed as his voice started to fluctuate. “They might be doing it because they’ve got a 5-year-old child who’s been going through cancer treatments. They might have vulnerable adults in their life, who currently have Covid and they’re fighting.”

Burgum said that if someone desires to puts on a mask, there must be no shaming.