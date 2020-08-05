Doubts over England sevens squads due to funding issues caused by COVID-19 pandemic | Rugby Union News

“To ensure we have a sustainable RFU we have announced a proposal to reduce the number of roles across the organisation.”
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 05/08/20 8:20pm
The futures of England men’s and women’s rugby sevens sides are in serious doubt.
The Rugby Football Union has confirmed to Sky Sports News it has told players they may not be offered new contracts when their current deals expire.
The RFU are in talks with UK Sport and World Rugby about how to fund the GB team in the build-up to and during the Tokyo Olympics next summer.
If there are World Sevens events next season,…