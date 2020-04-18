Doubling pace of Covid-19 cases in Armenia is 17 days – minister – Panorama

“The doubling pace of Covid-19 cases in Armenia is every17 days today,” Health Minister Arsen Torosyan wrote on his Facebook web page. “If this doubling rate is kept the total number of confirmed cases will reach 2,500 on May 5 and 5000 – on May 21,” Torosyan wrote, calling on the general public to be vigilant to lower the doubling fee additional and curb the unfold of the virus.

“For this to happen, we need to exclude the virus transmission from human to human, keeping the social distance everywhere, switching to remote interaction through changing our behavior in contacting with others as well as periodically washing our hands, keeping the hygiene and avoiding face touching,” Torosyan wrote.

The minister subsequent knowledgeable that the nation has elevated the quantity of assessments carried out each day, as1000 assessments are carried out a day which is a technically complicated course of and includes specialists, gear, safety measures and logistics.

“Our country will need these capacities to resist similar challenges in the future,” Torosyan concluded.