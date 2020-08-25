‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ is the latest big family bet for TLC

They star in TLC’s latest super-sized family series, “Doubling Down with the Derricos.”

The couple informed CNN they wish to be an example for others who are battling with having multiples, kids with health problems or losing kids, all of which the Derricos have actually experienced and go over in their brand-new series.

“We have a lot that we have dealt with, that we have gone through and we had no one to turn to,” Deon Derrico stated, “There was no book to read. There was no one that resembled us or resembled our situation that we could refer to.”

When the reveal starts, there are 11 Derrico kids, ages 2 to 14, consisting of quintuplets. Karen Derrico is pregnant with triplets in the very first couple of episodes.

Their kids were all developed naturally and without in vitro fertilization, the couple stated. The family is African American and the series feels particularly prompt provided current conversation relating to cultural mindsets about Black mothers breastfeeding, along with infant mortality rates in the Black community. Karen Derrico, who has actually breastfed all her kids, supporters for it, she stated, since they suffered 2 miscarriages prior to the birth of their very first kid and a subsequent miscarriage after. “One day I was simply hoping and I’m like ‘God, if you bless me with the infant, I wish to include all of …

Read The Full Article