Doubles Down On Warning Against ‘Black Supremacy’

“America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews is defying the liberal entertainment industry to slam presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, doubling down on his previous warning against “black supremacy.”

While appearing on the CBS talk show “The Talk” on Tuesday, Crews fired back at Biden’s infamous comment when he said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re voting for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

“The problem with that is, black people have different views,” Crews explained. “When you’re white, you can be Republican, Libertarian, Democrat. You can be anything. But if you’re black, you have to be one thing. Even Joe Biden said, ‘Hey man, if you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black.’”

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star proceeded to warn against “gatekeepers” of blackness. “Blackness is always judged,” that he said. “It’s always put up against this thing, and I’m going, ‘Wait a minute: That right there is a supremacist move. You have now put yourself above other black people.’”

“We have people who have decided who is going to be black and who’s not,” Crews continued. “And I just —because I’ve a mixed-race wife [Rebecca King-Crews]— have been discounted from the conversation most of the time, by very, very militant movements, the Black power movement. I’ve been called all sorts of things —like an Uncle Tom— mainly because I’m successful, simply because I’ve worked my way out of Flint, Michigan.”

Crews received heavy backlash from the Left early in the day this month when that he tweeted, “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality could be the truth. Like it or perhaps not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

Despite the hate he’s got received with this tweet, Crews stood because of it. “I can’t really regret it, because I really want the dialogue to come out,” Crews explained. “Maybe there’s another term that might be better — either ‘separatist’ or ‘elitist’ or something like that.”

“But the thing is, I’ve experienced supremacy even growing up,” that he added. “I’ve had black people tell me that the white man is the devil. I’ve experienced whole organizations that…because of the suffering of black people, they have decided that now, we are not equal, we’re better. And I think that’s a mistake.”

Crews concluded by pointing out that supremacy in just about any form is just a “spiritual problem,” explaining, “In your head, you can look at yourself and you can develop a dangerous self-righteousness that could really hurt what we’re trying to do right now. We have to include this white voice, this Hispanic voice, this Asian voice. We have to include it right now, because if we don’t, it’s going to slip into something we are really not prepared for.” It’s nice to observe that at least one Hollywood personality includes a good directly his shoulders! We need more people in the entertainment industry like Terry Crews.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on June 18, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and can be used by permission.

