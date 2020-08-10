Double win for Vanthoor/Weerts in GTWCE Sprint opener

With the initial Sprint calendar decreased by one weekend due to the break out of Covid-19, 3 races were held in a single weekend for the very first in series history.

Vanthoor and Weerts won the very first and 3rd races, while AKKA ASP Mercedes pairing Timor Boguslavskiy and Raffaele Marciello won race 2.

The Silver Cup entry of Aurelien Panis and Thomas Neubauer shocked with 2 poles for Lexus with Marciello and Boguslavskiy topping the 2nd session.

Neubauer began race one and strongly warded off an attack from the CMR Racing Bentley Continental of Jules Gounon at Turn 1 to keep the lead. The Lexus was never ever more than a 2nd ahead of the Bentley and led right up till the pit window opened with half an hour of the 60- minute race staying however was displaced of success contention with a believed damaged radiator after Neubauer switched with Panis.

Panciatici then led, having actually taken over from Gounon, however his benefit was decreased to absolutely nothing as Benjamin Hites’ Mercedes was clipped by the Audi of Mattia Drudi at Turn 8, highlighting the complete course yellow. At the reboot, Vanthoor passed Panciatici for the lead at Turn 8, with WRT Audi team-mate Kelvin van der Linde getting 2nd on exit.

Vanthoor and Weerts declared the win ahead of van der Linde and previous SUPER GT chauffeur Ryuichiro …