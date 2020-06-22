Double Amputee Pepper Sprayed by Columbus Cops, Who Allegedly Took His Prosthetic Legs Too



A violent clash between police and protesters led to a double amputee getting blasted with pepper spray … and cops allegedly tried to take his prosthetic legs as well.

Witnesses say the son was unarmed and non-violent when that he got pepper-sprayed by Columbus, OH cops Sunday, and for some reason … in addition they allegedly disconnected his legs.

The guy reportedly crawled on his hands to get medical help, while other protesters rushed the cops to demand his legs right back. Despite getting maced, these were successful … and you will see the prosthetics on the ground in the video.

NOW: Things took a turn here. Police came to intersection and tried to push crowd out with bikes. This happened. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/HnHxYWkR0l — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) June 21, 2020

More video of the protests shows Columbus cops employing their bikes as battering rams to attack the crowd, which is in stark contrast to Mayor Andrew Ginther‘s statement earlier in the day in the week.

The Mayor said police could handle violent protesters, but “those on the other side who are truly peaceful, who are truly non-violent, who are truly non-aggressive need to have the space and deserve to have the space to exercise their First Amendment rights, and we should embrace that.” The Mayor and City Council also banned the usage of peppery spray against non-violent protesters.

So, why the violent clash with peaceful demonstrators Sunday? The Mayor appeared to justify it by saying cops tried for significantly more than an hour to clear the streets, but “they were met with violence from some and took action, including using mace and pepper spray as appropriate to keep crowds in sidewalks.”