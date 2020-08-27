Dota 2’s The International 10 has hit a record-breaking $34,396,000

Dota 2‘s The International, among the greatest esports competitions on the planet, has broken its own record as the most financially rewarding esports occasion, with this year’s reward swimming pool currently amounting to more than $34,396,000. The previous record was a reward swimming pool of $34.3 million from in 2015’s occasion.

Dota 2 designer Valve was required to forever postpone this year’s model, The International 10, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That hold-up was revealed inApril Valve hasn’t yet revealed a brand-new date. It’s unclear if the competition will even be occurring throughout 2020 at all.

Valve stated that it “can’t yet commit” to a brand-new date for The International 10 or the return of the Dota Pro Circuit, a series of occasions that identify who receives The International,in a tweet on Monday

In following how the pandemic has been establishing internationally, the current boost in the unpredictability of COVID-19 implies we can’t yet dedicate to brand-new dates for TI10 and the DPC. We share your passion in going back to these occasions, and will reveal updates as quickly as we can. — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) August 25, 2020

The reward swimming pool for The International competition is moneyed by purchases of the Dota 2 fight pass, which costs $9.99 (or $29.35 to open 50 extra levels, or $44.99 to leap up 100 levels at …