DOSS Traveler Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speakers, Waterproof IPX6, 20W Stereo Sound and Bold Bass, 12H Playtime, 5 Light Modes for Outdoor-Green

Premium Sound Quality: DOSS Traveler Bluetooth speaker delivers crisp and clear sound with impressive volume by 2x10W drivers and dual passive subwoofers. Moreover, Bluetooth 4.0 technology ensures an instant connection with Bluetooth devices.

Highly Portable Speaker: Apart from playing awesome music at home, the speaker is also equipped with one short handle and one long strap for conveniently carry out.

IPX6 Waterproof Shockproof Dustproof: Rated IP66 for resisting against dust and water, which means that the speaker can withstand pressurized jets and waves of water. Perfect for climbing, hiking, traveling, beach and more outdoor activities.

Breakthrough Battery life: Never worry about a long journey,12 hours playtime and more than 48 hours energy-efficient rechargeable flashlight allow you to record every beautiful moment.

Five Light Modes: Adjustable flashlight with 10 meters range for different usage. Short press to adjust 5 Modes: low brightness, medium brightness, high brightness, strobe (intermittent flashing), SOS, which is perfect for emergency or party.