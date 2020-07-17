DOSS SoundBox Touch Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speakers with 12W HD Sound and Bass, 20H Playtime, Handsfree, Speakers for Home, Outdoor, Travel-Black



Price: $39.99 - $27.95

(as of Jul 17,2020 00:34:26 UTC – Details)

Product Description

About DOSS

With 20 years of innovation and Worldwide design team from the United States, Canada, and Germany, DOSS remains competitive in the audio Industry as a professional all over the world. We are a well-established manufacturer who develops the most cutting-edge audio technology as well as owning exclusive tooling. In addition to creating state of the art audio technology, we pride ourselves in ensuring the customer experience. Our business model has enabled our premium quality products to be marketed at friendly prices for the customer.

About DOSS SoundBox

At first glance, you may underestimate the quality of such a compact speaker. The real appeal of DOSS SoundBox 12 Watt speakers lies in its ability to deliver full sound with dramatically deeper bass. It’ s portability, long-lasting battery, and metallic design makes it the perfect audio companion for both indoor and outdoor. Music is words unspoken, and DOSS SoundBox translates these words beautifully to our ears.

Sensitive Touch, Elegant Control

Sensitive touch button with Laser Carving finish. Easily switch between your 3 options of how to play your SoundBox (Bluetooth, Micro SD, Aux-In).

Control your music with our elegant controls. The simple touch system at the top allows you to Play, Pause, or Skip your music at your leisure as well as answering phone calls.

Adjust the volume in style with the top ring of the speaker. Clockwise rotation to increase the volume and counter-clockwise to decrease.

Sleek Design, Perfect Companion

The DOSS SoundBox Bluetooth speaker render a fantastic listening experience while taking up very little space. Increase your enjoyment of music with its high-definition stereo sound and impressive volume.

The ultra-compact Bluetooth speaker can be easily slipped into your backpack or bag. Whether you’ re lounging around the house or doing outdoor activities, take the sound of DOSS SoundBox with you anytime, anywhere.

Enjoy your music with 360-degree stereo sound through 12W high-performance drivers and enhanced bass. Less than 1% harmonic distortion ensures enhanced clarity and fidelity.

Compact and Superior

Enjoy your music with 360-degree stereo sound through 12W high-performance drivers and enhanced bass. Less than 1% harmonic distortion ensures enhanced clarity and fidelity.

Music on the Go

Never worry about a long journey. Enjoy up to 20 hours of seamless music powered by a high-efficiency Li-ion battery.

Bluetooth 4.0 Technology

Equipped with advanced technology and compatible with all Bluetooth compacity devices. Speaker would automatically reconnect to the last device used.

Sound Driver

2*6W High-Performance Drivers

2*8W High-Performance Drivers

2*10W High-Performa

2*12W High-Performance Drivers

32W High-Performance Drivers

Waterproof

IPX4

IPX4

IPX5

IPX5

IPX4

Bluetooth Verision

Bluetooth 4.0 + EDR

Bluetooth 4.2 + EDR

Bluetooth 4.2 + EDR

Bluetooth 4.2 + EDR

Bluetooth 4.0 + EDR

Feature

Touch Control

Touch Control & Beat-Synched Lights

Stereo Paring & Active Bass & Light Show

Stereo Paring & Booming Bass & Mixed Colors Lights

Enhanced Bass

Playtime (50% Volume)

20 Hours

20 Hours (Lights Off)

20 Hours ( Lights & Extra Bass Off)

15 Hours ( Lights & Extra Bass Off)

10 Hours

Size

6.6 x 2.9 x 2.7 inches

7.6 x 3.3 x 3.1 inches

7.7 x 2.9 x 3 inches

8.9 x 3.3 x 3.5 inches

11.8 x 2.6 x 5.2 inchess

Weight

1.23 pounds

1.4 pounds

1.4 pounds

1.78 pounds

3.46 pounds

Capacitive Touch Control: Easy-to-use touch controls allow you to amplify the mood and energy of the party. Change tracks, volume and pair effortlessly with just a simple touch.

Portable and Versatile: Enjoy high definition stereo sound with impressive volume whether you’re lounging, partying, camping, hiking or biking.

Bluetooth 4.0 Technology: Equipped with advanced technology and compatible with all Bluetooth devices. The speaker also remembers your last device, allowing you to reconnect effortlessly.

Superior Sound Quality: Enjoy your music in 12W full-bodied stereo realized through dual high-performance drivers and unique enhanced bass.

Extended Playtime: Built-in Li-Ion rechargeable battery powers up to 20 hours playtime at 50% volume. Recharge in 3-4 hours with the included micro USB cable. Reminder: This product is designed, manufactured and exclusively sold by DOSS.