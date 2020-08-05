DOSS SoundBox Pro+ Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with 24W Impressive Sound, Booming Bass, Wireless Stereo Pairing, Mixed Colors Lights, IPX5 Waterproof, 15 Hrs Battery Life, 66 ft Bluetooth Range – Green



Price: $69.99

(as of Aug 05,2020 17:29:17 UTC – Details)





Overwhelming Bass: Make the bass richer and volume louder via the single press of a button. Fills your room with impressive, overwhelming sound.

Wireless Stereo Pairing: Connect 2 SoundBox Pro+ speakers via a single device for stereo sound and double the volume.

Beat-Driven Party Lights: The mixing colored flashing lights that sync to the beat including line lights and a speaker light to create a pulsing light show for any song.

Extended playtime: Built-in a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, play seamless music up to 15 hours at 50% volume without light.(battery life will vary with use, settings, and environmental conditions)