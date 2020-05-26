Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Bundesliga fixture online and on TV today

Bayern Munich are brimming with confidence forward of the top-of-the-table conflict at second-placed Borussia Dortmund tonight.

Hansi Flick’s workforce enjoys an eight-game profitable run in all competitions and prime scorer Robert Lewandowski is in excellent kind as they lead the standings by 4 factors.

The Bavarians have additionally scored 80 targets from 27 league matches – a Bundesliga report at this stage – after firing 5 previous Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, whereas Thomas Muller leads the league in assists after setting one purpose up and scoring one other himself.





“This is a decisive week. We are marching on, Dortmund are marching on so everyone can look forward to Tuesday,” mentioned Muller, who has rediscovered his world-class kind below Flick this season.

Fans, nonetheless, won’t be cramming into the 80,000-seater Signal Iduna Park to see the league’s largest match as spectators are banned from the video games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is every little thing you want to know.

What time is it?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm BST.

How can I watch it?

BT Sport can be exhibiting it on BT Sport 1.

You can both watch the match live on tv or use the BT Sport app to watch online and on cellular.

What is the workforce information?

Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels and Axel Witsel look set to be slot in time for Tuesday’s Bundesliga large sport towards leaders Bayern Munich, with the Ruhr valley membership making an attempt to minimize the hole and keep within the operating for the title.

Second-placed Dortmund, 4 factors behind the Bavarians and with out injured captain Marco Reus and defender Dan Axel Zagadou, know that failure to win might show pricey with seven video games left within the marketing campaign.

But coach Lucien Favre mentioned central defender Hummels appears to be like set to recuperate from a heel harm and fit-again midfielder Witsel was again in coaching.

Hummels was taken off at halftime in Saturday’s 2-Zero win at VfL Wolfsburg with a nagging heel harm. Belgium worldwide Witsel has not performed because the league restart 10 days in the past.

“We will have to see at the last minute but I think it will be alright, 99% Mats will be there,” Favre mentioned on Monday. “Axel trained yesterday with the team again and could be in the squad.”

Dortmund will want all the assistance they will get towards the in-form Bavarians, who like them have gained six video games in a row together with the final two because the Bundesliga resumed following a break of greater than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With video games performed with out followers for well being security causes, Dortmund, who misplaced 4-Zero at Bayern earlier within the season, will badly be lacking the 80,000 crowd at their dwelling stadium on Tuesday.

But Favre mentioned the workforce was stronger now than earlier within the marketing campaign, following the arrival of Emre Can and Erling Haaland within the winter switch window.

“We do not think back to that first game. We have forgotten it. We did not play well,” Favre mentioned.

“We now play a system that better fits our squad and we have also brought in Emre Can and Erling Haaland as reinforcements in the winter who have further increased our quality.”

The 19-year-old Haaland has taken the Bundesliga by storm with 10 targets in his first 10 matches up to now. Dortmund, nonetheless, may also want to cease Bayern from including to their report haul of 80 targets this season, 27 of which have come from Robert Lewandowski.

What are the percentages?

Bayern Munich: 5/6

Borussia Dortmund: 14/5

Draw: 3/1

What is our prediction?

Borussia Dortmund have a younger squad filled with thrilling, gifted gamers, with a thrillingly attacking philosophy. But that is Bayern Munich we’re speaking about. Bundesliga champions since 2013. FC Hollywood. The unhealthy guys. They at all times win. It’s simply what they do.

Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Bayern Munich