Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Result, final score and reaction today

Join us for reside protection as Borussia Dortmund host Bayern Munich this night in one of many greatest matches of the Bundesliga season.

The residence facet have been in effective type because the season resumed earlier this month. They have crushed each Schalke and Werder Bremen, scoring six targets with out conceding any, and at the moment sit second within the desk.

But Bayern Munich are additionally brimming with confidence forward of the top-of-the-table conflict. Hansi Flick’s group enjoys an eight-game profitable run in all competitions and high scorer Robert Lewandowski is in excellent type as they lead the standings by 4 factors. Live updates under:





Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Dortmund: Burki, Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji, Hakimi, Delaney, Dahoud, Guerreiro, Hazard, Brandt, Haaland

Burki, Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji, Hakimi, Delaney, Dahoud, Guerreiro, Hazard, Brandt, Haaland Bayern: Neuer, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski







84 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich Couple of defensive adjustments for Bayern – Lucas Hernandez replaces Boateng and Javi Martinez off for Serge Gnabry. And as a hopeful ball to Gotze drifts innocent out for a objective kick, you surprise if that is finished already… 83 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich OFF THE POST! Lewandowski virtually makes it 0-2 – and sport over – however his left-footed effort, curled across the physique of Hummels, comes again off the woodwork. So a lot open area for Bayern to use on the counter-attack… 78 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich On comes Mario Gotze. To fill you in on the #NARRATIVE that might be at play right here… Gotze introduced earlier than the weekend’s win towards Wolfsburg that he’ll depart on the finish of the season having returned to Dortmund from a spell at Bayern. Could he give them a parting reward right here with an equaliser? 77 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich Better from Dortmund, however nonetheless nothing of value. Decent play on the sting of the Bayern field appears Emre Can shuffle for an angle within the field. His cross finds Hazard who scuffs vast whereas offside. Meanwhile, Mario Gotze is stripping and getting directions on the sideline… 75 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich A free-kick simply exterior the field is wasted by Dortmund: Guerreiro clips it firmly straight into the arms of Neuer. They’re low on concepts and time. Huge quarter of an hour arising for the season… 72 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich Sancho lastly will get to open his legs as he is discovered from Dahoud having set-off following an earlier go deep in his half. His cross is past Haaland and seemingly sufficient to elicit a stretch that tweaks a muscle in his left leg. His sport is over, off for one more shiny younger factor in Gio Reyna. That caps a disappointing afternoon for the Norwegian… 66 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich Some welcome breaks in play albeit for 2 yellow playing cards for a few, let’s say, enthusiastic tackles. Dahoud and Muller the 2 recipients. It’s beginning to get a bit ragged which may simply result in a second for the guests/equaliser for the hosts relying on which facet your brötchen is buttered. 58 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich Another probability for Haaland, one other probability spurned by Haaland. However, there is a sniff of a touch of handball: Boateng, having fallen to the ground, will get as much as attempt and block the shot and does so… however with the highest of his arm. You’ve seen them checked out, for certain. But there is no inkling of a evaluate from the VAR officers or grievance from Dortmund. If you are questioning why Jadon Sancho’s hair just isn’t as coiffed as standard… 54 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich Important save from Burki as Muller’s shot from exterior the field clips a defender’s heel and units a course for the far nook. Not only a save however a helpful volley-ball-style wrist away from Lewandowski, ceaselessly lurking with intent. 50 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich He’ll set me proper as quickly as I press “publish”, however Erling Braut Haaland’s letting this sport go him by. His contact has been heavy, actually set towards the crispness of these round him in crimson. 47 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich Jadon Sancho’s on… however he is beginning out on the Dortmund left that means we’ll have to attend till he goes toe-to-toe with Davies. Dahoud will get the hosts one other shot on course… straight into Neuer’s embrace. SECOND-HALF UNDERWAY! Supporting From Home: Will they’ve one thing to cheer about? McCain could not do it higher HALF-TIME Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich So engrossing, that. Both sides had issues their very own manner at instances – each forcing a clearance off the road – however Bayern Munich would have the strongest case to be dissatisfied if this had been goalless on the break. In a bruising 45 minutes, Kimmich’s deft contact was the distinction. Who does not love a dink? After all of the again and forth, the noise and uninteresting thuds, a deft chip from the sting of the field provides Bayern Munich the lead simply earlier than half-time. Joshua Kimmich can actually be filed beneath “unlikely source” contemplating the expertise on the pitch. But each single considered one of them would have been happy with that objective. GOAL! Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Bayern Munich (Kimmich, 43 minutes) 39 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Bayern Munich This was on the verge of changing into a Davies love-in. A slide again, flip and drift between three Bayern defenders sees him approaching the byline for a cutback. But in comes 31-year outdated Mats Hummels to counter his tempo with a little bit of expertise, shouldering him off the ball – and his toes – for a objective kick.

Match preview

What time is it?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm BST.

How can I watch it?

BT Sport might be exhibiting it on BT Sport 1.

You can both watch the match reside on tv or use the BT Sport app to look at on-line and on cellular.

What are the chances?

Bayern Munich: 5/6

Borussia Dortmund: 14/5

Draw: 3/1

What is our prediction?

Borussia Dortmund have a younger squad filled with thrilling, gifted gamers, with a thrillingly attacking philosophy. But that is Bayern Munich we’re speaking about. Bundesliga champions since 2013. FC Hollywood. The unhealthy guys. They at all times win. It’s simply what they do.

Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Bayern Munich