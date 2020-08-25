Dorinda Medley fired from ‘RHONY,’ casting already underway

“The Real Housewives of New York” is going through an enormous modification.

Casting is underway for Season 13 of the Bravo franchise in the middle of Dorinda Medley’s exit from the program on Tuesday, an expert just recently informed Page Six, as every year the cast is re-evaluated.

Medley, 55, signed up with the program in Season 7 (2015) and, per a report by the Daily Mail, was fired simply 2 days after her buddy Jon Giswold died.

However, a source informed us that “she was not fired. It was a mutual decision that was discussed and then ultimately made by both Dorinda and Bravo.”

While the futures of Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer stay unidentified, we’re informed that the future of the program might be formed around “RHONY” novice Leah McSweeney and her buddies as the casting tapes are rolling in.

For her part, McSweeney, 37, previously told us that she hopes the program will include a more varied cast moving on: “I hope that there’s not only diversity of race, but an even deeper diversity of where someone lives or what their interests are. I hope that there’s just more diversity all across the board because New Yorkers are not a monolith, obviously. I think that it is gonna head in that direction.”

A different source informed us that it is “way too soon” to verify which girls will be getting the ax from the network or which will be worked with which the program is “an ensemble cast that revolves around everyone.”