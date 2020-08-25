Dorinda Medley Announces She’s Leaving Real Housewives Of New York City – But Wait, Was She Fired?!

Early on Tuesday morning, Dorinda Medley announced her time on Real Housewives of New York City had come to an end, and she’d be leaving the show immediately after six seasons on the air.

Then, hours later, a published report claimed she didn’t bow out from the show on her own as implied in her initial announcement! Rather she was allegedly FIRED by producers just days after the death of one of her best friends. So what’s really going on here?!

Well, according to DailyMail.com, the 55-year-old reality TV star was “informed of the network’s decision to give her the ax” earlier this morning. The unexpected firing came just two days after the death of her good pal Jon Giswold, too, further adding insult to injury.

And while Dorinda then tried to get ahead of the firing news by first posting an announcement on her Instagram page that she was simply “leaving” the show of her own accord (more on that below), production sources have confirmed the story that she was apparently booted by execs.

One insider backed up the firing claim, but also warned that Bravo may come to regret the decision, saying: