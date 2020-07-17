Doria Ragland Remains On Archie Duty While Living With Daughter Meghan Markle & Prince Harry In Los Angeles!

Doria Ragland is relishing extra time with family!

Meghan Markle‘s mother has stepped up big time looking after 14-month-old Master Archie as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex settle into their new life in Los Angeles. And to hear insiders close to Prince Harry and his wife tell it, too, it sure sounds like the toddler is developing a very special, unforgettable bond with his grandmother! Awww!

Related: Meghan Releases Statement Supporting Friends After Ugly Court Order

A source spoke to Us Weekly about the baby boy’s connection to Doria, revealing to the mag (below):

“Doria Ragland continues to live with Meghan, Harry and Archie. This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born.”

That’s so great!

And as it turns out, the 63-year-old Ohio native has a very productive schedule with the little man, as the insider explained to the mag about her assistance in preparing his all-organic diet and more:

“[She] gets up in the morning and reads to him … [she has] been a big help with the baby and the life adjustment.”

Love it!

Obviously, with Meghan and Harry’s move to Los Angeles smack dab in the middle of a pandemic, it’s great to know Archie is in such good hands with grandma there to help raise and support him as he grows. We’re partial to that family arrangement, ourselves! Ha!!!

Related: Jessica Mulroney Feels ‘Completely Ditched’ By Ex-BFF Meghan Markle

Aside from Archie’s awesomeness, it’s been quite a hectic time for the couple over the last few months. For one, the ongoing collapse of her (now former) friendship with Jessica Mulroney has been unraveling for some time now. Mulroney feels abandoned by the ex-royal, but so far Meghan has stood her ground even past accusations that she’s trying to appear “woke” during the major cultural shift going on around her.

Beyond that, there’s also been continued fallout relating to Meghan and Harry’s departure from the royal family and move to the United States. Of course, something tells us these two may never be truly free from the royal drama that awaits them back across the pond, but that’s another issue for another time…

For now, Master Archie’s growth and development must remain front and center, as mom, dad, and grandma continue to do everything they can to raise the boy in a safe, secure, loving environment. And isn’t that what really matters here, Perezcious readers?! Thought so!!!