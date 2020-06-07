Doorstep delights: why front gardens matter | Life and style

Last month, with an increase of time in the home than usual, Charlotte Harris, one half of the landscape design duo Harris Bugg, made a decision to dig up her paved front garden in Newham, east London. “It was a discussion we’d been having for a while,” says Harris, who gardens with her girlfriend Catriona Knox. They’d already removed the paving from the rear garden of the house, that is in a densely populated area of the city undergoing vast amounts of regeneration. “Around here every bit of green space feels precious,” she says. “Obviously there are parks, but I think each of us has to take responsibility for any space we have.”

As you’d expect in a city, the new front garden has to work hard to accommodate bins, bikes and a composting hot bin, but Harris is determined to plant whenever you can in all of those other space, including a small tree (on the shortlist certainly are a Sichuan pepper tree, hawthorn or a Chinese fringe tree) underplanted with perennials and bulbs.

In a place where 50% of the front gardens have no plants, the ones that do provide moments of joy. Harris’s neighbours include a couple who boast “the most beautiful magnolia” inside their shady spot, while on the opposite side another front garden has been turned over to an enormous veg patch complete with frames and climbing squash. “They were the inspiration, really,” adds Harris. “It’s a gift isn’t it? It’s the ultimate in gardening altruism, because your back garden is for you to enjoy, but your front garden is about improving everyone’s experience.”

Over the past month or two, the front garden has gained a strong new significance. For many it is among the most point of contact – a socially distanced greeting over the garden gate, a conversation with friends or family delivering supplies, or catching up with a neighbour you’d hardly spoken to before. It has changed into a safe place where you could still engage with the exterior world or join in community events, such as for instance clapping for carers.









On our doorstep: neighbours Casey, Mike, Noreen and Wolfgang at the Railway Cottages in north London. Photograph: Pål Hansen/The Observer



Earlier in 2010, before Covid-19 struck, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) highlighted this vital social space when it announced its Garden for Friendship, which was because of be revealed at the Chelsea Flower Show in May. Designed by Jo Thompson, the scheme was centered on an urban street with verdant balconies and windowboxes filled with annuals, roses and beautiful multi-stem trees, along with herbs and vegetables that might be shared with neighbours and friends. During the look stages the RHS conducted a survey on gardening’s ability to combat loneliness, which found that it had been the young who were enduring most, with 68% of 18 to 24-year-olds surveyed having felt lonely when compared with 41% of over-55s. This semi-public space, the RHS argued, may help enormously.

“Front garden spaces are so important,” says Thompson, whose concept was partly inspired by communal spaces in Italy using their clusters of pots and window boxes plus the famously verdant Bonnington Square, in Vauxhall, south London. “They provide a common interest, a starting point for talking. But it also gives you the chance to be in the presence of people even if you don’t want to talk – just seeing someone is good for you.”

Thompson chose plants that were easy and accessible including an exuberant mixture of annuals – poppies, nemesia, cornflowers – that can be grown quickly from the £2 packet of seeds, and imagined that her gardens’ owners could omit their excess flowers or produce – bunches of sweetpeas, punnets of tomatoes or a few courgettes. “That generosity, whether it’s sharing things or just knowledge, is so important,” she says.

“More people are walking locally at the moment and they really do appreciate something pretty to look at. It lifts the spirits and changes the whole feel of a house and area,” says designer Alexander Hoyle, who creates gardens for private customers as well as displays for firms such as Hermès and Sibyl Colefax & John Fowler. He regularly posts pictures of his extraordinary flagstoned front garden on Instagram, charting its evolution through the seasons via an assemblage of chunky rattan planters, cast iron window boxes and trees, shrubs and roses. “Outdoor space in cities is at a premium, so why not use all you’ve got?”













Gardener and writer Arthur Parkinson. Photograph: Arthur Parkinson



Similarly, the gardener and writer Arthur Parkinson uses his family’s front garden in Nottinghamshire for a year-round display in dolly tubs and galvanised baths (the shadier backyard is managed by his mum). Earlier this year his tulip extravaganza in rich Venetian colours was this type of hit, it had an unique segment on Gardeners’ World. “It’s really a defence against these dead zones of paving and Astroturf,” says Parkinson of his exuberant patch that’s also a wildlife magnet. “People catch a glimpse of it and smile, and I hope it encourages them to just get pots and grow like mad.” Now that the spring bulbs are finished, he is busy creating a fresh display using snapdragons (the Sonnet series), Helichrysum ‘Dragon Fire’ and ‘Apricot Peach’ as well as sunflowers, dahlias, sweetpeas and the gorgeous cup and saucer vine, Cobaea scandens. In other words a t jungle of colourful planting that gives him a sense of privacy from his close neighbours.

Meanwhile in Dorset Road, north London, a Victorian terrace of railway cottages originally built for workers at the nearby Alexandra Palace station, typifies how cottage garden style can perhaps work in urban settings. With fragrant herbs and shrubs, climbing roses, honeysuckles and, in some cases, raised beds for veg growing, these picturesque gardens certainly are a soothing, restorative and sometimes productive antidote to city life. They are also great sources of inspiration and in a normal year this row of friends and neighbours would be opening collectively for the National Garden Scheme. This year would have been Dorset Road’s 12th year and they’ve raised very nearly £15,000 for the NGS’s charitable causes, such as Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support.













Full bloom: Cathy, north London’s Railway Cottages. Photograph: Pål Hansen



At this time around of year, Instagram is rich with inspiration from other people’s gardens, as wisteria, clematis, honeysuckle and climbing roses flower in succession over the best-dressed domiciles. Front gardens, of course, have long been a source of pride, from formal Victorian townhouses to the sweeping front lawns of suburbia or the garden cities, such as for instance Letchworth and Welwyn Garden City that emerged in the first half the 20th century. “The front garden was traditionally where you showed the world your best face,” says Fiona Davison, head of libraries and exhibitions at the RHS. “And our version of what a front garden should be is very coloured by the Victorian ideal of a romanticised cottage garden.”

As the suburbs developed in the 20th century it was labour-intensive bedding plants, such as petunias or exotic cannas and monkey puzzle trees, that have been all the rage. “These were gardens where people would demonstrate their wealth, taste and respectability,” adds Davison. In other words, maintaining appearances.

But the consequences of these cared-for spaces on a sense of pride, community and well-being are huge. The RHS is currently wanting to quantify the impact of front gardens with a controlled study in which the residents of one Salford terraced street are given money and advice to do up their front gardens. The study will monitor the mood and perceptions of these who go by, as well as residents.

In the past few decades, as car ownership has rocketed, the front garden has been usurped by characterless parking spaces. These grey areas are not only a depressing eyesore, they increase urban temperatures and diminish biodiversity by eliminating plants and habitat (in 2017 research found that on the previous 20 years, butterfly numbers had fallen by 69% in built-up areas). Five years back, when the RHS announced its Greening Grey Britain campaign, a quarter of our front gardens had already been paved over for parking.

Covering front gardens with impermeable paving or concrete also plays a part in flooding hotspots. When you will find no borders, hedges and trees to soak up surface water everything drains right into a system which was never made to take such high volumes. In Edinburgh alone, around 11.3 hectares of green land (the equal to 15 football pitches) are lost every year, partly from the paving of private gardens. In 2018, researchers at Heriot-Watt university published a report how valuable front gardens come in controlling surface water run-off and advised that homeowners should be encouraged to de-pave.













Street views: Eddy and Jane, Railways Cottages. Photograph: Pål Hansen



Community groups, like the Ealing Front Gardens Project, have formed to teach homeowners concerning the devastating environmental effects of paving; in 2017 they surveyed two years’ worth of pavement crossover applications in Ealing and found that 79% of these gardens had been very nearly entirely paved over. Last year grants were introduced to install home-charging points for electric vehicles, a green initiative but one which will further encourage front-garden paving. The car isn’t going anywhere, but there are methods to accommodate plants, wildlife and vehicles far more harmoniously. Jo Thompson has completed a gravelled front garden in the seaside town of Camber which has scattered, low-growing plants that will exist along with cars. The plants seed themselves as time passes and produce a more naturalistic look.

What is for certain is that the lockdown has given many of us time and energy to take a look at the entire world on our doorsteps, whether we are fortunate enough to have our very own front garden or simply to appear out and admire some body else’s work. “When I walk up the path of my neighbours’ garden that’s beautifully planted and green and cool I just think how much better you would feel if you came home to it each evening,” says Charlotte Harris. “What gardens have taught us during this time is how important they are at lifting our spirits and genuinely giving us all pleasure.”













Garden designer Alexander Hoyle. Photograph: Boz Green



Designer Alexander Hoyle’s top strategies for front gardens

Focus on structure Think about evergreen foliage and seasonal interest. If you are able to only plant a few things in to soil, then plant hedging, and add containers with other things included.

Nothing is low-to-zero maintenance Do you have access to a tap or hose at the front? If perhaps not, choose slow-growing, drought-resistant plants, such as aeoniums, grasses, agave, succulents, lavender and rosemary (all that will work equally well on

a sunny balcony).

Layer your plants Cover walls in climbers, such as for instance clematis, honeysuckle or vines, add texture with grasses. Take exactly the same approach to windowboxes and choose trailing plants that will spread gracefully.

Create a focal point Plants with structure – melianthus, euphorbias, ferns, Salix exigua – give a dynamic backdrop and works equally well in pots.

Choose hard-working trees If you’ve got space, choose a tree for year-round interest. Hawthorn and crab apples offer spring blossom, fruits, autumn colour and stay an excellent size or can be pruned into a desired shape.

