DoorDash wants to share your location data with restaurants for faster pickups

DoorDash is launching a brand new characteristic to let prospects share their location so restaurants can higher know when to have an order prepared for pickup.

In principle, figuring out once you’re close by may let the restaurant place your meals in an space away from restaurant employees and different patrons to assist implement social distancing suggestions. But you’ll even have to share your actual location with the DoorDash app whereas the app is working to have the ability to use the characteristic.

If do you choose to share your location, although, as you get shut to the restaurant the place you positioned your DoorDash order, the restaurant will get a notification that you simply’re close by, in accordance to DoorDash.

Other meals supply companies have rolled out new supply and pickup choices to assist cut back face-to-face contact through the pandemic. Postmates launched curbside pickup for restaurants final week and has allow you to request to have deliveries left at your door since March. Instacart and GrubHub additionally rolled out comparable no-contact supply choices in March.