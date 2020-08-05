DoorDash launches online DashMart convenience stores to sell snacks and groceries

DoorDash on Wednesday announced the launch of a chain of virtual convenience stores the company is calling DashMart, which will sell snacks, groceries, and other food-related products from partner restaurants. These stores don’t have brick-and-mortar locations. Instead, they exist solely on the DoorDash app, kind of like a ghost kitchen if it were a CVS or 7-Eleven instead.

Right now, the company says DashMart is available in eight cities in the US: Chicago, Illinois; Columbus, Ohio; Cincinnati, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; Minneapolis, Minnesota; the greater Phoenix, Arizona area; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Redwood City, California. But DoorDash is planning to expand that to more locations in the future, starting with a broader rollout in California and the inclusion of Denver and Baltimore to its list of supported city markets.

According to its press release, these DashMart stores are “are owned, operated, and curated by DoorDash.” That may sound like a strange new business model for DoorDash, which specializes mostly in coordinating the pickup and delivery of takeout. But the company clearly sees a big market opportunity in being the logistical partner and provider for other types of food delivery, not just freshly made meals.